How Melvin Carter lost the St. Paul mayoral election

Until the final weeks of the campaign, Mayor Melvin Carter’s third election as St. Paul mayor seemed assured.
He had plenty of money and the endorsements of both of Minnesota’s U.S. senators and Gov. Tim Walz. Even without much campaigning in the spring and summer, he wielded the advantages of an incumbent, with the mayor using the office to cast himself as a foil to the Trump administration and a leader on gun control in Minnesota.
And he had made his first two runs for the office look easy.
Today, Carter finds himself about to be out of a job after losing his re-election bid to a former staffer, Kaohly Her, a stunning result that will usher in the city’s first Hmong American mayor.
With Carter’s political future now in doubt, many in St. Paul and in Minnesota political circles are wondering how someone once seen as a rising star blew such a winnable campaign.
Head start, but not enough
The son of a St. Paul police sergeant and a local politician with deep roots in the Rondo neighborhood’s Black activist community, Carter was first elected to St. Paul City Council before he was 30. After stepping down for a job in Gov. Mark Dayton’s cabinet, Carter came back to city politics in 2017 with former Mayor Chris Coleman’s full backing and easily won the mayoral election.
When he was elected as St. Paul’s first Black mayor, Carter represented a changing of the guard — a new generation of leader who carried the hopes of old Rondo — as the city was becoming more diverse. His progressive vision, his youth and his gift for oratory even had some seeing parallels with Barack Obama. He won a majority in a three-way race against two well-known City Council members, and had no serious opponent for his second term.
In his first term, Carter put some of his progressive visions into action. The minimum wage rose. St. Paul set up a legal defense fund for immigrants. And Carter used pandemic aid to start college savings accounts for babies born to St. Paulites and a universal basic income pilot that gave $500 a month to 150 low-income families.