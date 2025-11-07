How Kaohly Her’s campaign strategy helped her win the St. Paul mayor’s race

Kaohly Her had a tough task in front of her.
With just three months until Election Day, she had filed to run for St. Paul mayor against Melvin Carter, the charismatic incumbent with deep roots in the city and the backing of some of Minnesota’s most prominent politicians.
But Her won with a message that tapped into voters’ disaffection with the state of the city and a campaign strategy based in both retail politics and data analysis.
And a lot of hard work.
“She focused entirely on door-knocking. That’s just pure hustle,” said former state Rep. Ryan Winkler, who supported Her’s campaign. “She worked hard, her family worked hard, she got a team together and she got volunteers working hard.”
Carter faced headwinds too, as a mayor running for a third term amid unease about how St. Paul has fared since the pandemic.
Carter is popular, even beloved by some in St. Paul. Visiting Midway with the Minnesota Star Tribune during the campaign, a dozen people honked and waved at Carter from their cars. “I appreciate you! I appreciate you!” Carter called back. A handful crossed University Avenue to shake his hand, dap him up, embrace him.
But quieter resentment was building.