Elections

Why Minneapolis took longer to count ballots than St. Paul

Ramsey County switched to electronic ranked-choice tabulation software this year. In Minneapolis, coordination with the county and a city ordinance make the process lengthier.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2025 at 1:38AM
A voting sign at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minneapolis on Election Day. Minneapolis and St. Paul both employ ranked-choice voting, but St. Paul uses electronic tabulation software to count its votes while Minneapolis requires human intervention. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul voters knew that state Rep. Kaohly Her was their new mayor around midnight, just hours after the polls closed.

Minneapolis voters had to wait another 12 hours before the city announced Mayor Jacob Frey had won a third term midday Wednesday.

Both cities use ranked-choice voting, which lets voters rank their preferences and — unless one candidate wins a majority of first-choice votes — requires election administrators to reallocate votes from additional rounds.

That happened in both cities this week. So what accounts for the seemingly long wait for results in Minneapolis?

Turns out, even in elections under similar circumstances, there’s more than one way to count the ballots. Minneapolis wrote its ordinance in a way that requires human intervention. Ramsey County, meanwhile, had fast results for St. Paul thanks to technology.

The differences illustrate how the complex, carefully controlled processes elections officials use vary based on which city or county you’re in — even if the result is the same.

“Accuracy is the most important,” said Aaron Grossman, Minneapolis’ election administration manager. “However, we totally understand that members of the public, candidates especially, [and] others are really eager to get the results.”

St. Paul

Ramsey County switched to using electronic tabulation software this year, delivering a speedy result.

Plus, the county administers the city’s election, meaning everything’s at their fingertips after data arrives from the precincts.

The county started the electronic tabulation process around 11:30 p.m. on Election Day and posted results to its website at 11:58 p.m., Ramsey County Elections Manager David Triplett said in an email.

Before this election, St. Paul often didn’t know winners until days following the election, Triplett said. Teams of election judges reallocated votes manually in a process that didn’t start until a few days after the election.

Related Coverage

The county has said the new process saves money compared to the old system, which cost $30,000 per election. Because the software, RCTab, is open-source, anyone can confirm the result by feeding in the vote cast record.

Minneapolis

Things work a bit differently across the river, where Minneapolis administers its own elections with the help of Hennepin County.

The city has to wait for the county to produce a file summarizing voters’ choices, Grossman said. This week, the city got that file before about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Then the city has to follow the order of operations outlined in city ordinance, and that involves humans because the technology available doesn’t align with Minneapolis’ requirements.

The first step? Read through names of all write-in candidates and count votes for any registered write-in candidates, which takes about 45 minutes.

Then, two teams of workers manually reallocate ranked-choice votes using spreadsheets. It’s a cut-and-paste process, where second- and sometimes third-choice votes from candidates with no chance of winning are reallocated.

That was done by about 11 a.m. in the mayor’s race. The two teams check in with each other along the way to make sure they’re getting the same result.

Once the results are validated and looked over, they’re posted to the city’s website.

That happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Even though Minneapolis can’t use the RCTab software as a primary method for ranked-choice tabulation, it does use it to check the manual results, Grossman said. (Anyone in Minneapolis can also check results with something called the “vote cast record,” which is made public after canvassing.)

Using the software to tabulate votes in Minneapolis would require updating the ordinance. Grossman said that’s been a point of discussion.

about the writer

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s built environment reporter.

See Moreicon

More from Elections

See More

Elections

Why Minneapolis took longer to count ballots than St. Paul

card image
Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Ramsey County switched to electronic ranked-choice tabulation software this year. In Minneapolis, coordination with the county and a city ordinance make the process lengthier.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board appoints North Side commissioner for a month and a half

card image

St. Paul

St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her on how she won and what she plans to do next

card image