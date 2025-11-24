How Minneapolis’ Somali community became an important source of support for Mayor Jacob Frey

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered two victory speeches on election night earlier this month: One to a mostly white crowd, and another to a mostly East African audience, where he briefly spoke in Somali.
While a cynic might view the move as performative, Frey’s support among Minneapolis’ Somali voters has been part of his coalition since he entered politics, reflected in his victory earlier this month over Omar Fateh, Minnesota’s first state senator of Somali descent.
While it’s impossible to say exactly who got what portion of votes from any particular group, both campaigns say Frey won a decent chunk — albeit a minority — of the Somali vote.
It’s a relationship that was neatly summed up with an interaction Frey had this fall with one voter, a Somali-American man who took pains to explain why he couldn’t vote for the mayor.
“I really love you,” he told Frey, “but Fateh’s my nephew.”
The boy who ran alongside the champion
Frey’s connection to the East African community traces back to his childhood.
He grew up in northern Virginia, home to a large Somali population. (Fateh grew up not far away.) When Frey, an aspiring young runner, was 10 years old, he was jogging along a path and spotted a tall, lanky man he recognized: world champion miler Abdi Bile.
Bile attended George Mason University, near Frey’s home. The young Frey began running alongside his boyhood idol. “He totally forgot about me, but I forever remembered him,” Frey said.