Frey gets another term in Minneapolis, vows city is ‘on the verge of a great comeback’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has won a third term in office, staving off the challenge by democratic socialist Omar Fateh.
Frey was declared the winner Wednesday after ballots were retabulated in the ranked-choice election. The contest drew record participation, 55% of the city’s registered voters, breaking the 54% mark set in 2021.
Running on a vow that the city is on the upswing after two tumultuous terms, Frey won 42% of the first-choice votes, followed by Fateh with 32%, former pastor DeWayne Davis with 14% and entrepreneur Jazz Hampton with 10%.
Because nobody won a majority in the first round of counting Tuesday (more than 50%), election officials on Wednesday eliminated the candidates who mathematically could not win, and their ballots were transferred to the next ranked choice. The process of elimination continued until Frey won a majority.
In a news conference Wednesday, Frey struck an optimistic tone about working with the somewhat reconstituted City Council — signaling a desire to move past years of tension at City Hall.
Frey also highlighted the decisive nature of his win. “This was the first election since 2009 where the winner got more than 50% of the vote,” he said.
He called it a sign of renewed trust from Minneapolis residents.
“The people rose up. They spoke out. And regardless of which candidate you ultimately chose, here’s the thing — the people that voted care deeply about our city, and I care deeply about them.”