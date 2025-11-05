Kaohly Her wins historic election, will be St. Paul’s first Hmong mayor

St. Paul voters on Tuesday handed a historic election victory to state Rep. Kaohly Her, who will be the first woman and first person from the city’s Hmong community to serve as mayor.
Her upset her former boss, two-term Mayor Melvin Carter, to win the election.
Coming 50 years after Hmong refugees began arriving in the U.S. fleeing war in southeast Asia, Her’s ascent is a political milestone and achievement in the heart of Minnesota’s Hmong community. The 52-year-old state lawmaker was born in Laos and arrived in the U.S. as a child, one of tens of thousands who eventually landed in Minnesota after the war to forge a new life.
Her has represented the city for seven years in the Legislature and formerly worked as Carter’s policy director. She entered the race late, only declaring her candidacy in August, and did little to differentiate her policy goals from Carter’s — the two even campaigned together in support of the city’s two ballot questions. Instead, she focused her attacks on what she called Carter’s unresponsive management.
On Tuesday night, Her walked into the campaign watch party to a rousing applause from around 100 attendees an hour after the polls closed. She said her campaign did everything it could to challenge Carter, knocking on 40,000 doors.
When it became clear that she had won just after midnight, she took the stage in front of cheering supporters.
“I’m proud to stand before you as the first Asian and the first woman mayor-elect of St. Paul,” Her said. “Here is my commitment to you as your next mayor: I will always show up. We are a large city but a small community. Being involved matters.”
Carter stood arm-in-arm with his wife and conceded the election to Her after midnight. He said the election was never about him and always about the city.