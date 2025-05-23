Vacant downtown St. Paul office tower ransacked by vandals

Vandals ransacked a floor of the Alliance Bank Center, a downtown St. Paul office tower that was vacated two months ago, after the last office tenants left.
The building has been locked and skyway access blocked, but security guards no longer patrol the building.
St. Paul police say people broke in, emptied fire extinguishers and threw appliances around a floor of the tower, trashing part of the 16-story building that is already valued at less than a third of the 2019 purchase price.
The damage was discovered earlier this week, when police checked out reports that people had been going into the Alliance Center, said city spokesperson Jennifer Lor in an email.
Police found a story of the building “destroyed by emptied fire extinguishers, throwing appliances and various other damage to property and vandalism,” Lor wrote. It wasn’t clear Friday which floor had been trashed.
Police are investigating, Lor said,
“What happened at Alliance Bank Center is a crime,” Lor said. “Our priority remains keeping the building safe for our first responders and keeping the public safe while the building is not occupied.”
A steep drop
Madison Equities bought the building in 2019 for more than $18 million as the company snapped up property across downtown St. Paul. The company planned major investments to convert other office towers to hotels and apartments.