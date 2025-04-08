St. Paul condemns, shuts down troubled downtown parking ramp

St. Paul

The Capital City Plaza ramp was owned by Madison Equities, the same company that walked away from the Alliance Bank Center in March.

April 8, 2025
There are now 950 fewer places to park in downtown St. Paul as the city has condemned and shut down the long-troubled Capital City Plaza ramp.

In its declaration, city officials said Madison Equities, the ramp’s owner, has not properly cared for the structure and its neglect threatens public health and safety.

City officials on April 3 posted notices at the entrances to the ramp at 50 4th St., that read “this structure is declared unsafe and unfit for human occupancy or use.”

It marked the second property owned by Madison Equities to close in recent weeks. The company walked away from the Alliance Bank Center, telling tenants it could no longer afford to run the mostly empty building and gave them two days to leave. At the same time, Madison also informed the city it would stop paying utilities for the building at 55 E. 5th St. and end payments for security services.

“Another week, another abandoned Madison Equities property,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement. “Their chronic neglect has caused serious harm that will impact our city for years.”

The Star Tribune has requested comment from Madison Equities.

In recent inspections, city officials found blocked exits, exposed electrical circuits, inoperable equipment and water leaks in the ramp. Inspectors also found Madison failed to test its fire suppression system, the ramp’s structural integrity and the system that separates clean water from contaminated water.

Two skyways connected to the ramp also have been closed, city officials said.

“The city is committed to the health and safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Angie Wiese, director of the Department of Safety and Inspections. “In addition to taking immediate action to condemn and vacate the Capital City Plaza parking ramp, our teams are working with all impacted community groups to ensure our community remains safe and welcoming.”

St. Paul’s Port Authority financed the construction of the ramp, which opened in 2001. Over the years, the city-owned ramp never generated enough revenue to cover expenses. Madison bought the ramp during a foreclosure sale in 2022. Madison’s portfolio, particularly that in downtown St. Paul, has struggled since the death of company founder, Jim Crockarell, more than a year ago.

Staff writer Katie Galioto contributed to this story

