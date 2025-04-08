St. Paul condemns, shuts down troubled downtown parking ramp

There are now 950 fewer places to park in downtown St. Paul as the city has condemned and shut down the long-troubled Capital City Plaza ramp.
In its declaration, city officials said Madison Equities, the ramp’s owner, has not properly cared for the structure and its neglect threatens public health and safety.
City officials on April 3 posted notices at the entrances to the ramp at 50 4th St., that read “this structure is declared unsafe and unfit for human occupancy or use.”
It marked the second property owned by Madison Equities to close in recent weeks. The company walked away from the Alliance Bank Center, telling tenants it could no longer afford to run the mostly empty building and gave them two days to leave. At the same time, Madison also informed the city it would stop paying utilities for the building at 55 E. 5th St. and end payments for security services.
“Another week, another abandoned Madison Equities property,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement. “Their chronic neglect has caused serious harm that will impact our city for years.”
The Star Tribune has requested comment from Madison Equities.
In recent inspections, city officials found blocked exits, exposed electrical circuits, inoperable equipment and water leaks in the ramp. Inspectors also found Madison failed to test its fire suppression system, the ramp’s structural integrity and the system that separates clean water from contaminated water.
Two skyways connected to the ramp also have been closed, city officials said.