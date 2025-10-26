How would St. Paul’s mayoral candidates fix Midway?

The four corners of Snelling and University Avenues show both St. Paul’s strengths and the city’s most intransigent challenges.
The two major streets and light-rail line bring millions of people a year through St. Paul and to destinations in the Midway neighborhood and boast a row of small businesses and a soccer stadium surrounded by future development — as well as an aging office building, an abandoned pharmacy, and transit stations that are known more as hangouts for people experiencing homelessness and addiction than for timely train and bus service.
To get a sense of how St. Paul’s two leading mayoral candidates, incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter and state Rep. Kaohly Her, would address these challenges, the Star Tribune visited the intersection with each of them, and asked about the different issues on each of the four corners and at the light-rail stations.
Here’s what they had to say about the different facets of Snelling and University.
The empty CVS
The vacant pharmacy building on one corner is just one empty chain store in the city, but it has become a symbol in the campaign to allow St. Paul to issue “administrative citations,” or civil penalties such as a ticket or a fine that would give teeth to code enforcement.
St. Paul voters will decide if they want the city to be able to issue administrative citations, and both Carter and Her are in favor of the measure. The two have even campaigned together in support of the question.
“The owners of this building and CVS haven’t had, for some reason or either, haven’t had the same sense of urgency that we have,” Carter said. He hopes administrative citations will help the city prevent properties from becoming such big problems in the future.
Once the CVS is torn down — and that is likely, with the City Council set to vote on the issue early next month — Carter thinks the property owner will want to develop or sell the property soon, rather than waiting for more development across the street around Allianz Field.