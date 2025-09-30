Neighbors beg for city action on long-vacant CVS in St. Paul’s Midway

After years of complaints about drug use, loitering and vandalism, St. Paul on Tuesday started the process to tear down the vacant CVS at Snelling and University — and it can’t come soon enough for neighbors.
The empty pharmacy is more than an eyesore for many living nearby. It has become a symbol of distant corporations, a feeling that the city left the area behind after the pandemic and unrest in 2020, and damage from the unrelenting fentanyl crisis in a neighborhood eager to reinvent itself.
About a dozen Midway residents attended a hearing Tuesday morning to speak about what they have endured around the vacant building, and more than 40 more submitted letters expressing frustration.
“We, along with so many of our neighbors, are exhausted,” said Rev. Kirsten Fryer in a letter to the city. Fryer’s congregation, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, has seen fewer people attend services because the neighborhood feels unsafe, she said, and the church spends time and money dealing with people using drugs nearby.
After the hearing Tuesday, city hearing officer Marcia Moermond recommended that the building be torn down, but the process will extend until early November, when the City Council is set to vote on the matter. The property owner, a limited liability corporation registered in Washington state, did not attend or send a representative.
The Hamline-Midway Coalition, the local district council, has been organizing for years to get the building re-occupied or torn down, and strongly favors demolition to help Midway move forward.
Neighbors agree, and said the empty building has blemished the place they love.
“While there are so many good things happening in the Midway, leaving an abandoned and neglected building at such a prominent intersection makes the neighborhood feel blighted and unwelcoming,” neighbor Allison Mastel wrote.