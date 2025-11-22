Medcalf: St. Paul mayor on loss: ‘I’m looking forward to enjoying community in this city’

The particulars of Her’s upset victory — Carter won re-election with 61% of the vote in 2021 — will be debated for years as Her, the city’s first Hmong mayor, prepares for her first term. But the stakes within the city have been obvious for years. Like any town, the heart of St. Paul is downtown, where crime, vacancy, empty storefronts, uncertainty and an economic decline after the pandemic became a centerpiece of the battle for the mayor’s office.