St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her on how she won and what she plans to do next

Kaohly Her wants her term as St. Paul mayor to be different.
Maybe not ideologically apart from outgoing Mayor Melvin Carter, whom she once worked for as policy director, but more connected, more in the community, more curious about what’s happening and what people are saying.
In an interview with The Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday, the day after her historic election victory, she said she’s so conscious of avoiding a feedback loop that she wasn’t certain she had won until it was over.
“We always, always made sure that we doubted everything that we were seeing until we had multiple data points,” she said.
In fact, Her said, she left her job in Carter’s office in part because she thought the mayor had surrounded himself with too many people who said yes.
“I think that then you lose perspective and then you are stuck in an echo chamber and you aren’t able to course correct until it is too late,” said Her, who has represented St. Paul at the Legislature for seven years.
Her campaign took her across the city, specifically because she was trying to talk to as many people as possible.
Thousands of doors
Her entered the mayoral race just three months before Election Day, and she said she followed a data-informed plan that gave her confidence.