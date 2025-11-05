Minnesota schools asked voters for more taxes. Most said yes.

Nearly two-thirds of the 90 Minnesota school districts seeking more taxpayer funding won voter approval in Tuesday’s election.
Some of the wins came in smaller, more rural districts where tax hikes have historically been a tough sell.
Operating levies — which fund day-to-day costs such as staffing, curriculum, and classroom needs — saw the highest level of support, passing at a rate of almost 70%. That’s in contrast to 2024, when fewer than half of operating levies earned voter support.
Taxpayer dollars are proving more critical as districts become increasingly dependent on operating levies amid widespread budget cuts and uncertainty about the future of state and federal funding.
That’s forced districts to become more proactive in explaining referendum questions to voters, said Kirk Schneidawind, the executive director of the Minnesota School Boards Association.
“They’ve become better in their communication with their communities about their needs and the consequences if it doesn’t pass,” he said.
In some cases, like in Annandale, located south of St. Cloud, that message also came from parents and community members. When the district of about 2,000 students was facing cuts after voters rejected an operating levy last year, a group of moms launched a fundraiser that transitioned into a levy support campaign. Their efforts seemed to work: About 56% of voters supported the levy Tuesday.
A banner on the Annandale Public Schools website announced the win: “This is an important milestone for our district, and we want to thank everyone who made their voices heard in this election.”