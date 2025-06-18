Minnesota schools are gearing up to ask voters for more money

With waves of cuts and layoffs behind them, Minnesota’s school districts now are looking to voters for additional funding and fiscal stability — via property tax increases — and signs point to a busy fall.
Education Minnesota, the state teachers union, said 45 local chapters have reached out for its support with potential “Vote Yes” campaigns — two to three times the usual number this time of year. Districts still have until August to fashion funding requests to appear on ballots in the fall elections.
“I can guarantee that every educator who volunteers on a referendum campaign this fall would rather be focused entirely on their students, but right now our schools are at the mercy of forces outside their control,” President Denise Specht said.
The St. Paul school district has surveyed residents about raising as much as $37 million a year in a ballot proposal to be fine-tuned in the next month.
Marshall, St. Michael-Albertville and Goodhue schools are weighing or moving ahead with funding requests with the added pressure of being among a small minority of Minnesota districts not currently collecting a single dollar of voter-approved operating revenue.
Crosby-Ironton hopes voters finally back a $1.5 million-a-year request after being spurned twice previously. If not, a four-day school week and elimination of extracurricular activities could be in the offing, Superintendent Jamie Skjeveland said.
Further north, Deer River’s public schools are on the brink of being in statutory operating debt. Asked about its ballot measure, Superintendent Pat Rendle said: “Everything we need to run a school is increasing faster than we can afford.”
Shrinking reserves
A year ago, 45 school districts sought additional taxpayer funding, and just 11 of 28 operating levies on that list won voter approval.