5 takeaways for Minnesota schools from the legislative session

Minnesota’s public schools entered this year’s legislative session with a guaranteed inflationary increase in per-pupil funding but little hope of anything else of similar heft.
Private schools had to fight a proposal to yank their pupil aid. Other legislation brought agreements on unemployment insurance for hourly school workers and improved teacher pensions. A few policy ideas were floated and then mostly fizzled.
The result of this year’s talks: private schools skirted the threat and lawmakers managed to keep most of the cuts they were forced to make “out of the classroom,” Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, said Monday.
But Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, said recently that the budget-balancing was “the canary in the coal mine” of tough decisions to be made two years from now.
All this while districts statewide have been busily trimming budgets at the local level.
Here is what became of several high-profile education ideas pitched this session:
Private schools prevail
House Republicans had vowed to fight Gov. Tim Walz’s proposal to eliminate $109 million in nonpublic pupil aid over the next two years — money that for decades has been used to cover busing, textbooks, nurses and guidance counselors.
Private schools ended up being spared in the final deal. That was good news to Notre Dame Academy in Minnetonka, which would have had to figure out how to pay for $163,000 in transportation costs, and Hill-Murray School in Maplewood, which receives nearly $500,000 a year in nonpublic pupil aid.