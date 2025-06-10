Politics

5 takeaways for Minnesota schools from the legislative session

Private schools were spared from cuts and charter schools face new transparency and accountability requirements.

By Anthony Lonetree

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 2:16PM
Minnesota's K-12 schools mostly avoided big state funding cuts during the legislative session. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s public schools entered this year’s legislative session with a guaranteed inflationary increase in per-pupil funding but little hope of anything else of similar heft.

Private schools had to fight a proposal to yank their pupil aid. Other legislation brought agreements on unemployment insurance for hourly school workers and improved teacher pensions. A few policy ideas were floated and then mostly fizzled.

The result of this year’s talks: private schools skirted the threat and lawmakers managed to keep most of the cuts they were forced to make “out of the classroom,” Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, said Monday.

But Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, said recently that the budget-balancing was “the canary in the coal mine” of tough decisions to be made two years from now.

All this while districts statewide have been busily trimming budgets at the local level.

Here is what became of several high-profile education ideas pitched this session:

Private schools prevail

House Republicans had vowed to fight Gov. Tim Walz’s proposal to eliminate $109 million in nonpublic pupil aid over the next two years — money that for decades has been used to cover busing, textbooks, nurses and guidance counselors.

Private schools ended up being spared in the final deal. That was good news to Notre Dame Academy in Minnetonka, which would have had to figure out how to pay for $163,000 in transportation costs, and Hill-Murray School in Maplewood, which receives nearly $500,000 a year in nonpublic pupil aid.

Recently, Hill-Murray broke ground on a new student union.

Cellphone rules stay local

Sen. Alice Mann, DFL-Edina, sought to take classroom cellphone bans statewide in 2026-27, but lawmakers are sticking with legislation passed a year ago that required school districts to craft their own cellphone policies by March 15 of this year.

Many, including the St. Paul district, are aligned with Mann’s proposal to completely ban phones for K-8 students throughout the day, and during class time for high schoolers. Several officials including Tim Godfrey, superintendent of the Lake Park Audubon school district, advised legislators to trust local decision makers.

Seclusion ban remains in place

A proposal surfaced late in the session to undo a law barring schools from locking disruptive students in third grade or younger in empty seclusion rooms. The practice would have been allowed again if it were agreed to by parents and the school’s individualized education program team.

Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, who pushed for the provision, said the use of such a room ensured her son, who has autism and mental health challenges, was safe when he acted out around adults. Critics described it as “solitary confinement for children.”

The rollback did not survive State Capitol negotiations, but a working group will evaluate the use of seclusion as an emergency procedure — not discipline — and report findings and recommendations by the end of January 2026.

New attendance reporting

As a group of 12 school districts experiment with ways to reduce chronic absenteeism, lawmakers this year took a structural approach to the issue.

The agreement requires every school in the state to report attendance in a uniform way. It dictates how principals report to superintendents, and superintendents to counties, when students are dropped from school rolls after missing 15 days.

The proposal was pitched by the leaders of a bipartisan legislative work group, who have pledged to continue working together on efforts to keep kids in school.

More charter school accountability

State Senate leaders set out to strengthen transparency and accountability in the state’s charter school sector following a 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune investigation that uncovered serious shortcomings in oversight and academic performance.

Lawmakers focused on both the schools and the authorizers who oversee them.

The bill requires authorizers to publicize performance reviews by the Minnesota Department of Education in their annual reports.

Charter school boards of directors must establish a finance committee, and upon the request of an authorizer, hire a financial expert. Schools also must publish on their websites the evaluations of their work by authorizers.

If an authorizer holds a hearing into the nonrenewal or termination of a charter school’s contract, the proceeding must be live-streamed rather than simply recorded, the agreement states.

about the writer

Anthony Lonetree

Reporter

Anthony Lonetree has been covering St. Paul Public Schools and general K-12 issues for the Star Tribune since 2012-13. He began work in the paper's St. Paul bureau in 1987 and was the City Hall reporter for five years before moving to various education, public safety and suburban beats.

