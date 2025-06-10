Minnesota Legislature clears the way for Mall of America water park subsidy

Mystery Cove, an elaborate indoor water park, is coming to the Mall of America, and mall owners can thank the Minnesota Legislature for helping with financing for the long-awaited project.
Lawmakers on Monday passed an omnibus tax bill that lets Bloomington pump public dollars toward a $160 million subsidy for the project.
That key provision, tucked into a 123-page document, gives the city more time to pay for the water park through tax increment financing (TIF), a method that will use property taxes the Mall of America generates to subsidize Mystery Cove. It also affords cities across Minnesota additional time to fund various projects through TIF.
A Mall of America spokeswoman thanked Legislators in a statement shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune.
“We are incredibly excited about this project and the lasting economic benefits it will bring to the entire region — by boosting tourism, generating tax revenue, and creating jobs,“ the statement reads. ”This new concept will add a fresh and innovative experience to our offerings, further enhancing our appeal for both tourists and our local community."
Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse said in a statement that the city supports the TIF extension.
“We welcome the additional time due to the complexity of the project and challenging development environment,” Busse said.
The bill extends pandemic-era rules that loosened restrictions on the types of projects that cities can fund with TIF. Bloomington can now funnel property taxes that the Mall of America generates directly into the water park, so long as construction on the amenity begins before December 2027.