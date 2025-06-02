Mall of America looks to Legislature for help subsidizing water park

The fate of “Mystery Cove,” a long planned Mall of America water park featuring twisting slides and lush palm trees, rests on an unlikely source: the Minnesota Legislature.
As politicians continue to finalize a tax bill, the owners of the nation’s largest mall are counting on them to pass a version that lets Bloomington put public dollars toward a $160 million subsidy for the project.
The provision the mall hopes will make it into the bill would give the city more time to pay for the water park through tax increment financing (TIF), a method that would use property taxes the Mall of America generates to subsidize Mystery Cove.
More specifically, the provision would extend pandemic-era rules that loosened restrictions on the types of projects that cities can fund with TIF. Minnesota cities regularly use the financing scheme to pay for affordable housing, road improvements and pollution clean-up efforts.
A tax bill agreement posted online last week excludes the TIF extension, though a DFL spokesman said the bill isn’t final.
Some politicians contend enthusiasm has waned for pouring public money into an indoor water park. The subsidy has nearly tripled since 2019 while the planned water park has shrunk.
“We’re getting to the point where the potential public support for this is not really, I think, the best direction and the best use of these public dollars,” said Rep. Nathan Coulter, DFL-Bloomington.
A Bloomington spokeswoman declined to make Mayor Tim Busse available for an interview. Kurt Hagen, the senior vice president of development for mall owner Triple Five Group, addressed criticism of the project’s financing scheme in an email to the Minnesota Star Tribune.