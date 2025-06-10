What did — and didn’t — pass during the special session

Data center regulations: Lawmakers approved new regulations for an influx of large-scale data centers. Data centers will have to pay for energy conservation work, and abide by policy meant to protect the state’s water, climate goals and ensure the electric bills of other customers won’t rise because data centers use a huge amount of electricity. The Legislature also agreed to extend lucrative sales tax breaks for the industry on computers, servers, software, cooling and energy equipment, but eliminated an exemption for electricity use.