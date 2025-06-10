What did — and didn’t — pass during the special session

After weeks of deliberations and a one-day special session, the Minnesota Legislature has finished its work.
There were impassioned speeches and some disagreements, but legislators mostly stayed on track and finished passing their agenda of 14 bills ahead of a Tuesday morning deadline.
That included the remaining pieces of the state’s $66 billion budget, which needed to be finished by July 1 in order to avoid a partial government shutdown. The bills are on their way to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for his signature.
Here are some of the key proposals that passed — and a few that didn’t — in the Legislature’s one-day special session.
What passed
Bonding bill: Minnesota will invest in roads, bridges, dams, drinking water and other public infrastructure to the tune of $700 million under legislation passed by lawmakers.
Lawmakers last passed a capital investment package, or bonding bill, two years ago. Unions and local communities were ramping up pressure on lawmakers ahead of the special session to address the backlog of projects across the state.
Undocumented health care repeal: Lawmakers voted to revoke adult undocumented immigrants from MinnesotaCare, the state’s health insurance program for the working poor, while allowing children to remain enrolled. Adults will lose coverage at the end of the year.
The vote was among the most contentious of this legislative session and came after an outcry from progressive lawmakers who protested a budget deal between Walz and legislative leaders that included the provision.