Minnesota could hike tax on cannabis products to 15% before marijuana market launches

Minnesota’s tax on recreational cannabis products could go up before the state’s marijuana market fully launches in the next year.
As part of a budget deal, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders agreed to hike the state’s tax on recreational cannabis products from 10% to 15%. Legislators are also pushing to repeal language in the law that requires the state to share 20% of cannabis tax revenue with local governments. The two changes would generate more revenue for the state as it seeks to head off a possible multibillion-dollar budget deficit a few years from now.
“I know the Legislature faced a tough budgetary reality and had to make a lot of hard choices around how to balance the budget and ensure a number of different priorities are met,” said Eric Taubel, interim director of Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management. “I understand the frustration of cannabis advocates [about] the tax increase, but I’m also pretty clear-eyed about the tough choices the Legislature faced.”
Cannabis advocates rallied outside the governor’s office at the State Capitol on Wednesday to protest the tax increase. Kurtis Hanna, a longtime cannabis lobbyist, said the higher tax could deter people who buy marijuana on the illicit market from purchasing it legally.
“We’re taking an industry that hasn’t even gotten up off the ground and making it more difficult to transition the illicit market to the legal market,” Hanna said. “It’s extremely concerning.”
As it stands, Minnesota’s 10% tax on retail sales of cannabis products is among the lowest in the nation, according to data compiled by the Tax Foundation. Just three of the 21 states that collect a percentage for each marijuana sale — Connecticut, Missouri and Maryland — have lower cannabis tax rates.
At a news conference about the budget deal last week, GOP House Speaker Lisa Demuth described the cannabis tax increase as a “right-sizing.”