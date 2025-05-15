Minnesota lawmakers strike a deal on a two-year state budget

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have struck a deal on the state’s next two-year budget and will announce details at a Thursday morning news conference.
After about two weeks of closed-door negotiations, Walz and leaders of the tied House and DFL-controlled Senate will emerge with an agreement that is unlikely to fully satisfy either political party. With only days left before the Legislature’s May 19 adjournment deadline, lawmakers will almost certainly need a short special session to pass the bills.
Before they reached the agreement, Walz and the legislative leaders had struggled to break through differences about whether to raise taxes or fees and tweak some laws passed by Democrats in 2023, including a health care program for undocumented immigrants.
The new budget is expected to be slimmer than the one passed by Democrats in 2023, when the state had a massive $17.6 billion surplus. A projected multibillion-dollar deficit forced Walz and the leaders to make cuts and roll back some initiatives.
Walz will be joined by DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth, and House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman to announce bipartisan budget targets, according to a release.
This is a developing story.