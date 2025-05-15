Politics

Minnesota lawmakers strike a deal on a two-year state budget

The deal comes after about two weeks of closed-door negotiations. A special session is likely needed to finish the work.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 2:13PM
The Minnesota State Capitol where the Legislature will convene on Monday Feb 12, taken on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 St. Paul, Minn. On the left is the State Office Building which is under renovation. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have struck a deal on the state’s next two-year budget and will announce details at a Thursday morning news conference.

After about two weeks of closed-door negotiations, Walz and leaders of the tied House and DFL-controlled Senate will emerge with an agreement that is unlikely to fully satisfy either political party. With only days left before the Legislature’s May 19 adjournment deadline, lawmakers will almost certainly need a short special session to pass the bills.

Before they reached the agreement, Walz and the legislative leaders had struggled to break through differences about whether to raise taxes or fees and tweak some laws passed by Democrats in 2023, including a health care program for undocumented immigrants.

The new budget is expected to be slimmer than the one passed by Democrats in 2023, when the state had a massive $17.6 billion surplus. A projected multibillion-dollar deficit forced Walz and the leaders to make cuts and roll back some initiatives.

Walz will be joined by DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth, and House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman to announce bipartisan budget targets, according to a release.

This is a developing story.

about the writer

about the writer

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Politics

See More

Politics

Trump says the US and Iran have 'sort of' agreed on the terms for a nuclear deal

card image

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States and Iran have ''sort of'' agreed to terms on a nuclear deal, offering a measure of confidence that an accord is coming into sharper focus.

Politics

Minnesota lawmakers strike a deal on a two-year state budget

card image

Politics

Republican Tyler Kistner enters race to replace Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig

Candidate for Congress in MN-02, Tyler Kistner, spoke to the crowd at the Election Night Party at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.