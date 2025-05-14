At Minnesota Capitol, Democrats debate whether to moderate or hold firm on progressive policies

The battle within the Democratic Party over whether to moderate or double down on progressive values is unfolding at the Minnesota Capitol in the final days of session, as legislators debate whether to preserve a generational set of policies they adopted two years ago.
A group of moderate DFLers want to make changes to some of the measures they passed in 2023, arguing voters in last year’s election sent a message that they want lawmakers to meet in the middle.
Democrats maintained their one-seat majority in the Minnesota Senate, but Republicans broke the DFL’s majority in the now-tied House and won a trifecta in Washington, D.C.
“I think it’s right to do that given what the voters told us just last fall,” said Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, who’s leading an effort to exempt certain small businesses from Minnesota’s sick and safe time law. “... I think folks are looking for some more balance and additional voices at the table.”
It’s creating a rift with more progressive Democratic lawmakers, who want to preserve their historic victories, from paid family medical leave and earned sick time benefits to healthcare access for undocumented immigrants.
The path forward is critical in a now-narrowly divided Minnesota Legislature, where lawmakers are racing toward a May 19 deadline to strike a deal on the state’s next two-year budget.
Seeberger said she was proud of the work Democrats achieved in 2023, calling it “transformative” and “once in a lifetime.” But she closed her small law firm after legislators mandated that employers offer paid sick and safe time. Seeberger and fellow “Blue Dog” Democrats joined with Republicans last week to exempt the smallest businesses from the rule.
“If something’s not working as well as it could be or should be, that’s when we, I think, roll up our sleeves and dive in a little bit and have those difficult conversations,” Seeberger said.