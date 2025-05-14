Special session appears likely for Minnesota Legislature, with days left and no budget deal

Legislators in St. Paul might have to work overtime to pass a state budget.
A special session is looking almost inevitable for the Minnesota Legislature with no budget deal and only days left before its May 19 adjournment deadline. Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders continued to negotiate behind closed doors Tuesday, but there was no indication that a deal was imminent. They were scheduled to continue negotiations late Wednesday morning.
Walz told reporters Tuesday this legislative session is starting to mirror 2019, when leaders struck a budget agreement at the last minute and lawmakers had to come back for a short special session to pass bills.
“We’re probably getting pretty close to that,” Walz said.
Without a spending agreement, the tied House and DFL-controlled Senate cannot reconcile key differences and merge their respective budget bills. Legislative committee work has slowed down in the absence of a deal.
Lawmakers must pass a new two-year budget before July 1 to avoid a government shutdown. Walz and legislators are trying to pass a budget that heads off a possible multibillion-dollar deficit in the future.
The state’s next two-year budget is expected to total about $66 billion.
The governor said a possible special session would be “perfunctory” if legislators reach a deal before their May 19 deadline to adjourn. He said he wants to give the revisor’s office, which is charged with drafting bills, enough time after an agreement is struck, rather than rushing and risking drafting errors.