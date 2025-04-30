Enrollment is up in health care program for undocumented Minnesotans. GOP wants it to go.

Minnesota’s new program to offer health care to undocumented residents is popular so far — the number of enrollees in the program since it started in January is triple what the state initially anticipated.
That’s why state Republicans say it needs to end.
They argue the growth is unsustainable and will blow a massive hole in the state budget, while Democrats say they’re miscasting the numbers to grab hold of national GOP talking points against undocumented immigrants.
“It is a political talking point to say we took health care away from undocumented immigrants,” said state Sen. Alice Mann, DFL-Edina, who sponsored the new program.
Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, said concerns about undocumented immigrants is the number one issue for residents in his district right now. “I heard about it at every corner,” he said. “People are paying attention.”
The program is now one of the biggest sticking points between the two parties in the narrowly divided Legislature as they try to hash out a budget deal for the next two years. Here’s what you need to know about the program, the numbers behind it and why it’s become a flash point this legislative session:
What is the program and how does it work?
Two years ago, Minnesota Democrats in control of the government passed a law that allowed undocumented residents to enroll in MinnesotaCare, a state-funded health care program that provides coverage to low-income residents. In order to enroll, undocumented individuals must be residents and meet income limits.
Previously MinnesotaCare was limited to U.S. citizens, lawful residents and individuals with a special immigration status, such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).