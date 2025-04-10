Laid-off Minnesota Health Dept. workers warn of public health consequences

Lydia Fess gets the math. The epidemiologist said she understands why the Minnesota Department of Health was forced to make cuts when it lost more than $220 million in federal grants.
She just doesn’t understand why she and other public health employees like her got the ax, when only a fragment of their salaries were covered by the grants and the workers are well-trained in the fight to prevent infectious diseases.
“I’m worried about a massive exodus of expertise that has been years-to-decades in the making,” Fess said. “You can’t just build that back.”
Public health workers raised many such questions Thursday when they took to the streets in protest of the Health Department’s roughly 170 layoffs, and urged the department to reconsider cuts in key areas that could weaken Minnesota’s response to foodborne and infectious disease outbreaks.
The department, for now, is proceeding with the layoffs, even though a federal judge has issued a temporary injunction against the Trump administration’s cuts.
“Reconsidering extensive jobs cuts can only happen if we prevail legally,” the Health Department said in a statement Thursday. “Given that the current order is temporary, it makes it difficult to fully know what will be available long-term.”
The department added that state leaders “understand and share” workers’ frustrations.
The Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, which represents some of the laid-off workers, organized the demonstration.