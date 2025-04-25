Minnesota lawmakers propose ban on facility fees that annoy patients, and drive $1B in spending

While controversial, facility fees are hardly new. Hospitals have charged them under federal guidelines to recoup the cost of staffing, technology and upkeep for their affiliated outpatient clinics, which sometimes provide more specialized care than standalone doctor offices and treat sicker patients. The fees have come under scrutiny as more patients have paid them out of pocket, either because they were bearing the costs under high-deductible health plans or their insurers denied the claims and passed the buck.