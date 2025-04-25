Minnesota lawmakers propose ban on facility fees that annoy patients, and drive $1B in spending

Medical bills piled up for Nancy Rosenbaum after a recent health problem — physician fees, imaging fees, lab fees, surgery fees. She paid them with little question.
Then came the inexplicable one: the facility fee.
Her doctor’s office had already billed the Minneapolis resident for a routine mammogram in 2023, but then wanted more money for reasons she didn’t understand. And after her insurer didn’t cover the facility fee, Rosenbaum was asked to pay $246.99 on her own.
“I was confused, like, what is this?” Rosenbaum said. “This might not be the kind of medical bill that is going to flatten you, but its still $247.″
And, usually, insurers pay all costs of preventive screenings.
While controversial, facility fees are hardly new. Hospitals have charged them under federal guidelines to recoup the cost of staffing, technology and upkeep for their affiliated outpatient clinics, which sometimes provide more specialized care than standalone doctor offices and treat sicker patients. The fees have come under scrutiny as more patients have paid them out of pocket, either because they were bearing the costs under high-deductible health plans or their insurers denied the claims and passed the buck.
Now, Minnesota lawmakers are considering banning many facility fees, or at least preventing large hospitals from charging them. Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten, DFL-St. Paul, called them “predatory, unpredictable and very hard to avoid” when she proposed the ban last month. Her legislation was quickly folded into a larger health budget bill that the Senate approved, but the House has yet to consider.
The senator’s inspiration was Melissa Finnegan, a St. Paul woman whose family received a bill for a $400 facility fee on top of the physician payment for a checkup last year of her daughter’s digestive issues.