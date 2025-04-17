Staffing costs push some Minnesota hospitals to the financial brink

Minnesota has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with a fragile network of hospitals at risk for closure and vulnerable to cuts in government aid.
Thirty-one of 127 Minnesota hospitals were financially distressed after 2023, meaning they had lost money on operations in four of the prior eight years. Another eight hospitals were one bad year away from being distressed, while others, such as Riverwood Health in Aitkin, Minn., remained stable but lost money on operations for the first time in decades.
“We’re trying to uncover every stone we can” to cut spending without cutting medical services, said Ken Westman, chief executive of Riverwood, which lost money on hospital operations in 2022 but recovered in 2023.
The Star Tribune analyzed new state data to see whether more hospitals had fallen into financial distress since the end of the pandemic and before the start of any cuts President Donald Trump’s administration proposed to federal health care spending.
Import tariffs could also raise the cost of essential drugs and equipment hospitals can’t acquire domestically, but state leaders are particularly worried about cuts to Medicaid. The state-federal program provides health benefits to 20% of Minnesotans, up from 15% a decade ago.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., visited Riverwood last month and Hendricks Community Hospital in western Minnesota on Wednesday to highlight the vulnerability of rural hospitals. They’re especially at risk if Congress advances a budget that cuts an estimated $1.5 billion per year from Minnesota’s Medicaid program.
U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison held a forum Tuesday in Bloomington with Gov. Tim Walz and predicted dire consequences if federal losses force Minnesota to cut people off Medicaid or pay hospitals less for their care.
“Entire hospitals may shut down,” she said.