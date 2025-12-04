Medtronic’s high-stakes Hugo surgical robot finally gets American regulators’ nod

Hugo is about to joust da Vinci.
It’s not a battle between Renaissance geniuses. Instead, a commercial fight is brewing between massive medtech companies to control the future of the multibillion dollar field of surgical robotics.
Having announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance on Wednesday, Medtronic can now widely market its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system to American hospitals. The decision puts the Minnesota-run medtech giant in a position to become the first formidable competitor to the broadly used da Vinci robotic surgical system from Intuitive Surgical, which pioneered the field.
For Medtronic, the clearance is an important victory following concerns that company leaders overspent on Hugo and the device took too long to materialize. Now, the company must prove that its robot, which executives praise for its surgical flexibility, stands out.
Bill Peine, Medtronic vice president of surgical research and technology, acknowledged in an interview months ago that Intuitive created the industry for robotic systems that can operate on internal organs.
“I’m very appreciative of what they’ve been able to do,” Peine said. “But ... it’s time for more competition.”
Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha has previously cited Hugo — a technology one analyst previously estimated cost $500 million a year to develop — as an innovation that can instill confidence in investors. Medtronic stock has grown more quickly than many competitors’ this year following a long period of underperformance.
Hugo, which surgeons operate via video game-like controllers and a three-dimensional monitor, has already performed tens of thousands of procedures in dozens of countries. The FDA clearance allows Medtronic to market its system for use in soft-tissue urologic surgical procedures.