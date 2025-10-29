Medicare to cover Medtronic hypertension treatment, unlocking big revenue potential

Dr. Joshua Jennings, a TD Cowen analyst, said in a note he expects the “very reasonable” terms of the Medicare coverage to “support a major growth opportunity” for Medtronic, as about 50% of American patients with uncontrolled hypertension are Medicare recipients. Medtronic has been under pressure from shareholders to make the company’s stock price more competitive, and CEO Geoff Martha has cited this technology among several growth-fueling innovations.