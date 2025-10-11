A breakup or the cusp of greatness: What Medtronic’s big changes mean for its future

Medtronic’s stock sat on the discount rack for years. Then, in August, a well-known activist investor finally took the bait, buying a sizeable stake in the nation’s largest medical device company and encouraging it to add two medical technology veterans to its board.
Elliott Investment Management is known for shaking up companies it believes aren’t reaching their full value potential. Speculation has swirled for months that the anchor of Minnesota’s medtech industry, plagued in recent years by slow growth, could be broken up into pieces.
More than a dozen former executives and long-time industry observers date Medtronic’s malaise back to its $50 billion merger with the health care supply company Covidien. The decade since has been marked by fewer marquee product releases, less investment in research and a stock price that has fallen flat.
CEO Geoff Martha said this analysis is deeply flawed. The medtech giant is in what he calls an “innovation super cycle,” and will soon unleash a series of significant devices that will reveal the value of its strategic long-game on innovation.
Elliott did not respond to multiple requests for comment but previously said it believes Medtronic innovations in attractive medtech markets have positioned the company for growth.
“The plan is not to break up the company,” Martha said.
Investors, analysts and Medtronic’s 10,000 Minnesota employees are watching closely. Martha and the company must prove the years of new product development were worth it — and the way to do that is with stronger profits.
The merger with Covidien, a company best known for low-tech supplies, was supposed to expand Medtronic’s global reach and free up funds for American investment.