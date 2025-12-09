Some Minnesota families now have another option to get help for kids in crisis

Kids with complex mental and behavioral health needs who have long been stuck between emergency rooms and juvenile dentition have a new treatment option in Hennepin County.
A 13-bed youth behavioral health crisis stabilization center is opening later this month for kids ages 8-17. It’s not a long-term treatment facility but a calm place to stay for a few weeks and get help while figuring out what to do next.
Minnesota has struggled for years to find options for kids with complex needs, including sending them out of state for treatment. After the pandemic exacerbated mental health issues for young people, the new stabilization center aims to help them get better.
“Kids need more options,” said Tricia Johnson, executive director of the Hoffman Center, which offers longer-term psychiatric rehabilitation treatment for kids. “There are not enough options to make sure they have a place to go, where they are safe and they’re getting the treatment that is essential for their growth and development.”
At Hennepin County’s new facility, kids can stay for up to 45 days in the building on the edge of downtown Minneapolis.
Leah Kaiser, Hennepin County’s behavioral health director, said the space was intentionally built with feedback from families and youth. Providing a calming, quiet space to recharge can be a game-changer for kids, she said.
Local hospitals have seen more children coming to the emergency room since the pandemic, seeking treatment for anxiety and depression. But, Kaiser said, that environment is chaotic.
“[That] is not a setup that will allow a young person to calm and move into a space where they can think clearly,” she said. “This environment is designed to give these kids a safe, therapeutic environment.”