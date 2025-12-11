Job shock for about 700 workers as UCare moves toward shutdown

UCare will lay off about 250 workers in early January as the Minneapolis-based health insurer takes major steps toward its eventual shutdown.
Another group of current employees at the nonprofit group — about 650 people — are expected to get jobs with Medica, the Minnetonka-based insurer that announced in November it would acquire UCare’s remaining business providing Medicaid and MNsure coverage.
That leaves about 450 people still working on the Medica transition, who may not have jobs once UCare winds down, the insurer says. All told, about 700 workers are being laid off or at risk of it.
UCare’s total financial reserves fell from nearly $1.1 billion at the end of 2023 to about $595 million at the end of 2024. It’s been a stunning reversal for the health insurer, which posted a record profit of more than $300 million in 2022. The closure comes as insurers nationally are aggressively raising premiums and taking less-profitable options off the market.
The job-change figures at UCare were provided to the Minnesota Star Tribune by sources at the insurer. UCare is holding a series of meetings Thursday with employees who for weeks have been dreading word of significant job cuts during the holiday season. These same workers will be critical to making sure hundreds of thousands of patients successfully shift to coverage over the next month to health plans run by Medica while still carrying the familiar UCare brand.
“We understand that there will be difficult news for a number of you and we want to acknowledge the significance of this moment,” Hilary Marden-Resnik, the UCare chief executive, said in a memo distributed to employees that was obtained by the Star Tribune. “Please know we are working to get you answers as quickly as we can.”
A statement from Medica on Thursday confirmed the nonprofit will offer roles to about 650 UCare employees, subject to the insurer’s “standard approach to hiring.”
UCare is trying to close a yawning budget deficit as it begins winding down operations after suffering huge losses over the past two years. The insurer is projecting a cash flow deficit of $372.9 million by the end March, according to a petition filed this month by the state of Minnesota to take over operations at UCare.