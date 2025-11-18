UCare’s red ink highlights financial woes for health insurers

Minneapolis-based nonprofit health insurer UCare will wind down operations next year after finding itself unable to weather industrywide challenges facing companies that manage care for seniors, low-income Minnesotans and others.
The result is fewer options for people who rely on government-funded benefits and concerns that taxpayers might eventually have to spend more to finance the coverage.
Private insurers offering Medicare Advantage plans have been trimming enrollment in what was once a market with seemingly unstoppable growth.
Meanwhile, insurers have been struggling to make money while managing patient care in the program for low-income beneficiaries known as Medicaid — a business that’s been especially difficult in Minnesota.
Those two developments proved disastrous for UCare, the Minneapolis-based nonprofit health insurer that on Monday announced the sale of its remaining business to Minnetonka-based Medica. UCare is expected to wind down all operations next year, and some employees will join Medica.
While Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans had once been “extremely profitable” for insurers, that’s been changing with higher costs and lower government reimbursements, according to insurance industry credit rating agency AM Best.
UCare announced in September it would discontinue all of its 2026 Medicare Advantage plans, where the insurer ran up significant amounts of red ink over the past two years.
UCare had been pursuing an aggressive growth strategy with coverage that gave seniors a broad choice of doctors and hospitals, richer benefits and lower premiums, said Joshua Haberman, owner of Alexander & Haberman, an insurance agency in Bloomington.