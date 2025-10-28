Health Care

UnitedHealth Group raises outlook as third quarter profit beats expectations

Earnings fell short of the same period last year due to high medical cost trends and less Medicare funding.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2025 at 11:59AM
UnitedHealth Group headquarters, which is located on the campus of its Optum division in Eden Prairie, Minn. ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

UnitedHealth Group’s third quarter profit beat investor expectations and prompted the company to increase its earnings outlook for the year, even though the result reported Tuesday was less than half the earnings seen during the same period last year.

The Eden Prairie-based health care giant is trying to restore investors’ confidence after financial results earlier this year fell far short of expectations, leading to a stock price plunge and a management shakeup in May.

Rising medical costs and reduced federal funding for Medicare Advantage health plans have hit earnings at the company’s UnitedHealthcare insurance business and clinics operated by Optum, its division for health care services.

Between July and September, UnitedHealth Group reported profits of $2.35 billion on revenue of $113.2 billion. The profit was down from $6.06 billion during the same period last year.

After adjusting for one time factors, earnings of $2.92 per share were better than the $2.81 expected by analysts.

UnitedHealth Group now expects full-year earnings of at least $16.25 per share, up from guidance of at least $16 per share set in July, from its UnitedHealthcare and Optum divisions.

UnitedHealthcare is the nation’s largest health insurer. Optum’s clinic network is vast, with about 85,000 physicians employed or working under an affiliation agreement.

The company’s recent troubles have extended beyond financial performance.

UnitedHealth Group in June acknowledged a Justice Department probe apparently focused on allegations that the company has gamed Medicare Advantage by using diagnosis data to wrongly boost risk-based payments. Advantage plans are a privatized version of Medicare, where seniors opt to receive benefits via private insurance companies.

The company is embroiled this fall in contract disputes with several health care providers, including Minneapolis-based Fairview, that allege wrongful payment delays and denials by the health insurer. The insurer denies the allegations and says Fairview is using patients as a bargaining chip while arguing for higher prices.

In December, the killing of company executive Brian Thompson unleashed a wave of pent-up public anger at the health insurance industry over business practices.

In a bid to restore investor confidence, the company changed chief executives in May, returning long-time CEO Stephen Hemsley to the top job after UnitedHealth Group shares lost about half their value over a six-month period.

“We remain focused on strengthening performance and positioning for durable and accelerating growth in 2026 and beyond, and our results this quarter reflect solid execution toward that goal,” Hemsley said Tuesday in a statement.

UnitedHealth Group employs some 400,000 people, including 19,000 in Minnesota.

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

