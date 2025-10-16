Mayo Clinic will leave most Medicare Advantage networks at UnitedHealthcare, Humana

The network cuts at UnitedHealthcare and Humana are just two examples of how more than 1.1 million people in Medicare across the state are sizing up big changes for next year — from higher premiums to fewer choices — with this week’s launch of the annual Medicare shopping season. About 650,000 here are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, and the rest have original Medicare, which is often supplemented with add-on coverage purchased in the private market.