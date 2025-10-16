Mayo Clinic will leave most Medicare Advantage networks at UnitedHealthcare, Humana

Mayo Clinic will go out-of-network next year for most Medicare Advantage plans from two of the nation’s largest health insurers.
The changes, which UnitedHealthcare and Humana confirmed over the past week to the Minnesota Star Tribune, mean tens of thousands of beneficiaries in the state will need different insurance coverage if they want to retain access to the marquee medical center in Rochester.
Neither Mayo nor the insurance companies offered explanations for the change. Officials with the health care provider noted Mayo is already out-of-network nationally with most Advantage plans, which are a privatized form of Medicare coverage.
Humana issued a statement that alluded to a longstanding complaint among insurers and some employers about what they describe as the high cost of health care at Mayo.
“When providers require significantly higher reimbursement rates compared to original Medicare, it further strains our health care system,” the Kentucky-based insurer said in a statement.
Mayo officials said the clinic will continue to participate in original Medicare and stressed that “a substantial portion of the care we deliver each day serves patients with Medicare coverage.”
The network cuts at UnitedHealthcare and Humana are just two examples of how more than 1.1 million people in Medicare across the state are sizing up big changes for next year — from higher premiums to fewer choices — with this week’s launch of the annual Medicare shopping season. About 650,000 here are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, and the rest have original Medicare, which is often supplemented with add-on coverage purchased in the private market.
Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.