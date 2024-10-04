Mayo Clinic is sending letters to hundreds of patients in certain Medicare Advantage plans urging them to find different health insurance if they want to keep getting care at the famed medical center in Rochester.
Mayo Clinic tells hundreds of Medicare Advantage patients to get new insurance to keep getting care
Mayo says patients can look for insurance plans in which the clinic is in-network. The change affects less than 600 Minnesotans.
The change is driven by limited capacity for treating patients, Mayo says, and will impact fewer than 2,000 people nationally. The number of Minnesota patients affected is less than 600, according to the clinic.
In messages to these patients this week, Mayo said seniors with Medicare Advantage plans that lack network contracts can only can schedule appointments for care if they obtain new coverage that includes the clinic as an in-network provider.
Alternately, patients can use original Medicare when getting care at Mayo, the notice says, although seniors could face significantly higher costs as a result. Open enrollment for Medicare starts Oct. 15.
“A substantial part of the care we provide every day will continue to be in service to patients who have Medicare,” the clinic said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
“Mayo Clinic in Rochester is out-of-network for some Medicare Advantage plans,” Mayo’s statement said. “During open enrollment, we do encourage patients who would like to receive care at Mayo Clinic to verify access with their Medicare Advantage plan before enrolling for the upcoming year.”
Exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis, officials say, for seniors with rare conditions where Mayo offers unique treatment expertise.
Several patients contacted the Minnesota Star Tribune this week to express frustration with the change.
Mark Giorgini, 68, of Mendota Heights, said he has just begun exploring options, but he said it looks like shifting to alternate coverage could be costly.
“I’m really disappointed by it,” Giorgini said. “It will have a significant impact on me.”
Mayo’s move comes on the eve of a Medicare open enrollment season where tens of thousands of Minnesota seniors are facing disruptions because health systems are going out-of-network with certain Medicare Advantage plans.
At Mayo, there’s no change in the clinic’s network status with various plans, but rather a shift in whether Mayo schedules appointments for established patients covered by “non-contract” Medicare Advantage plans.
Among Medicare Advantage (MA) plans operating in Minnesota, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Humana, Medica, UCare and UnitedHealthcare all say that Mayo is in-network.
HealthPartners and Quartz say Mayo is out-of-network. Officials at Allina Health Aetna and Sanford Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Rather than provide a list of all Medicare Advantage plans where Mayo is in-network, the clinic is providing the tax ID number for its operations in Rochester, so patients can check with their insurers.
“Each plan even under the same insurer has nuances in coverage,” the clinic said in a statement. “Thus, it’s best for patients to check the specific plan they are interested in with our tax ID information to ensure the coverage will meet their needs.”
Medicare Advantage is an increasingly popular program where seniors opt to receive their government-sponsored benefits through a private managed care insurer.
The plans have been popular because premiums can be low — $0 per month in some cases — and the coverage often comes with extra benefits such as dental and vision coverage. Medicare Advantage plans also provide a maximum out-of-pocket limit on annual spending.
With original Medicare, by contrast, seniors face co-insurance payments that can be hefty when they obtain health care.
Most people in original Medicare often purchase a Medicare Supplement policy to cover the portion of care costs that original Medicare doesn’t pick up. But these supplemental policies generally are much more expensive than Medicare Advantage plans, particularly if seniors buy “stand-alone” Part D drug coverage that’s bundled into most Medicare Advantage plans.
Medicare Supplements provide access to almost all doctors and hospitals across the country, whereas Medicare Advantage plans have networks that limit choices to varying degrees.
In 2022, Mayo Clinic started enforcing a policy to not schedule appointments for seniors in non-contract Medicare Advantage plans. This enforcement applied to seniors seeking appointments who were new to Mayo.
At the time, Mayo cited capacity concerns as more patients with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage coverage were using out-of-network benefits for scheduled care at the clinic. Later in 2022, Mayo and UnitedHealthcare reached an in-network agreement that remains in place.
The change at Mayo for next year applies to seniors who’ve been getting care at Mayo since before 2022. Mayo says demand for care from non-contract patients is threatening to crowd out patients covered by insurers that have negotiated in-network contracts.
“No one that we sent a letter to is being cut off from Mayo Clinic care,” a clinic official said in an interview. “They have the opportunity — if that is what is important to them — with which to go and look and find an option that fits and works.”
The ability for patients to find a workable option, however, could vary.
Giorgini of Mendota Heights has a Medicare Advantage plan from Connecticut-based Aetna that’s heavily subsidized by his former employer. If he switches to another Medicare Advantage plan, he loses the subsidy.
Like all seniors, Giorgini could get coverage from original Medicare, but he worries he wouldn’t be able to buy a Medicare Supplement policy. Health insurers that sell Medicare Supplements can deny coverage in Minnesota and most states to patients with pre-existing health conditions.
“If you’re going to Mayo, you’re essentially going to have a pre-existing condition and supplemental plans can turn you down,” he said. “That means you’re on original Medicare with the various holes that [Medicare Supplement] plans typically cover.”
Geography could be another wrinkle for patients impacted by the change. While Minnesota seniors can select between several Medicare Advantage plans where Mayo is in-network, it’s not clear how much choice patients have in other states.
“Medicare Advantage plans are very complex and can be confusing,” the clinic said in a statement. “We provided information to our patients on how they can work with their insurers and/or insurance representatives to select an option that works best for them and has Mayo Clinic in-network, if they would like to continue their care with us.”
