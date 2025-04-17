Health Care

UnitedHealth Group stock takes hit after it chops earnings outlook on higher medical costs

Eden Prairie-based health care giant’s first quarter profit and revenue fell short of expectations, a rare miss on financial expectations.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 10:39AM
UnitedHealth Group had a rare miss on its earnings targets. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

UnitedHealth Group cut its earnings outlook by more than 10% after first quarter results fell short of expectations due to surprisingly high use of medical services.

The Eden Prairie-based health care giant says it now expects adjusted earnings per share this year of $26 to $26.50, down from the previous outlook set in January of $29.50 to $30 per share.

First quarter revenue and profit fell short of analyst expectations — a rare miss for the company.

“UnitedHealth Group grew to serve more people more comprehensively but did not perform up to our expectations, and we are aggressively addressing those challenges,” said Andrew Witty, the company’s chief executive, in an earnings release Thursday morning.

The company’s share price was down more than 20% in pre-market trading Thursday morning on the earnings news — an abrupt reversal since UnitedHealth Group’s stock in recent weeks has outperformed the market.

Investors have viewed the company’s shares as a “tariff safe haven,” since United’s health insurance and health care service business largely operate in the U.S.

The company’s massive UnitedHealthcare division, which is the nation’s largest health insurer, came into the year expecting higher medical costs, but saw in its Medicare Advantage business even greater levels of care use emerging during the first three months of the year. Utilization was particularly high in physician and outpatient services.

The increases extended to United’s Optum Health division, which runs a nationwide network of clinics and surgery centers.

For the first quarter, UnitedHealth Group saw a profit of $6.29 billion on revenue of $109.6 billion.

Adjusted earnings, which exclude intangible amortization and related tax effects, came in at $7.20 per share for the quarter, when analysts were expecting $7.27. Revenue was expected to hit $111.4 billion.

The lower financial guidance for the year means UnitedHealth Group now expects an adjusted annual profit in the range of $23.7 billion to $24.3 billion, down from the previous range of about $27.1 billion to $27.7 billion.

Just over 50 million people in the U.S. had health insurance coverage from UnitedHealthcare as of March 31, an increase of 780,000 people compared with year-end tally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

