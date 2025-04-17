UnitedHealth Group stock takes hit after it chops earnings outlook on higher medical costs

UnitedHealth Group cut its earnings outlook by more than 10% after first quarter results fell short of expectations due to surprisingly high use of medical services.
The Eden Prairie-based health care giant says it now expects adjusted earnings per share this year of $26 to $26.50, down from the previous outlook set in January of $29.50 to $30 per share.
First quarter revenue and profit fell short of analyst expectations — a rare miss for the company.
“UnitedHealth Group grew to serve more people more comprehensively but did not perform up to our expectations, and we are aggressively addressing those challenges,” said Andrew Witty, the company’s chief executive, in an earnings release Thursday morning.
The company’s share price was down more than 20% in pre-market trading Thursday morning on the earnings news — an abrupt reversal since UnitedHealth Group’s stock in recent weeks has outperformed the market.
Investors have viewed the company’s shares as a “tariff safe haven,” since United’s health insurance and health care service business largely operate in the U.S.
The company’s massive UnitedHealthcare division, which is the nation’s largest health insurer, came into the year expecting higher medical costs, but saw in its Medicare Advantage business even greater levels of care use emerging during the first three months of the year. Utilization was particularly high in physician and outpatient services.
The increases extended to United’s Optum Health division, which runs a nationwide network of clinics and surgery centers.