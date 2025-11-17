Here’s what we know about UCare’s asset sale to Medica

The health insurer Medica announced Monday that it is acquiring contracts and assets connected to the remaining health insurance business at its nonprofit peer UCare. That includes about 300,000 people with Medicaid and MNsure coverage through UCare.
In 2026, UCare will still be responsible for servicing its existing operations, including through a “runout” period to meet contractual obligations.
These and other required activities will be completed in the ordinary course of winding down the legacy UCare business, the insurers say.
Sources tell the Minnesota Star Tribune the wind down will be complete next year, although the exact timeline is not clear.
The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of next year, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals. As part of the agreement, the UCare brand will transition to Medica. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Medica and UCare have had their differences in the past, but struck a cooperative tone Monday when describing the deal.
“Combined, UCare and Medica have nearly a century of industry expertise and a shared commitment to community-driven coverage for those who need it,” said Hilary Marden-Resnik, the UCare CEO, in a statement.
Here’s what we know about the deal announced Monday.