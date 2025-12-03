Seniors protest cuts to Minnesota Blue Cross gym program

Health Care

About 50 seniors gathered Wednesday outside the Eagan headquarters of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to protest the exclusion of many fitness centers from Life Time and YMCA of the North from the insurer's popular SilverSneakers program.

“Keeping their feet to the fire is why we’re out here, freezing our feet off,” said Terre Thomas, 66, of Minneapolis.

Blue Cross of Minnesota announced last month it was dropping YMCA facilities in the Twin Cities as well as Life Time gyms statewide in order to cut costs.

The Medicare subscribers will still have access to more than 600 fitness centers across the state. But the move means about 26,000 seniors will either have to find a new gym or switch to a different insurance company to have their fitness center fees covered.

Protesters stressed the sense of community, including healthy living and social connections, they have with their current gyms. They also criticized Blue Cross of Minnesota for not providing notice of the change until late November.

By that point, the chance to change insurance plans had closed for people with access to retiree benefits through the state of Minnesota, said Carolyn Lemke, 68, of Eagan. Access to SilverSneakers was one of Lemke’s top priorities and part of why she picked a Blue Cross plan.

“We needed that information … to be able to make an informed decision," she said.

Jeff Elavsky of Minnetonka said insurers shouldn’t be allowed to make changes to coverage details, once seniors begin signing up for coverage.

Blue Cross of Minnesota has argued it had to make the change because the company running the SilverSneakers gym network presented the insurer with a last-minute cost increase that wasn’t affordable. Elavsky argued, however, “that’s not our problem,” and is a change the company should address without impacting consumers.

“If they’re not enough smart to figure that out, then maybe they shouldn’t be in this business,” he said.

Thomas helped organize Wednesday’s protest by visiting seven different Y facilities in recent days, talking with more than 200 seniors about the problem. She also met with company officials Tuesday to urge some sort of compromise.

Blue Cross of Minnesota permitted the protesters to gather in the company’s parking lot, Thomas said, which is safer than standing on the ice and snow on a public right-of-way near headquarters.

“The whole goal here is a positive outcome and not to vilify [Blue Cross] — they just are really in a very difficult spot,” Thomas said. “I think they understand [SilverSneakers] is an important program to this segment of their members.”

Both Life Time and YMCA of the North are offering discounted memberships to seniors impacted, but protesters say the costs are too high for many seniors, who may have fixed incomes and rising expenses.

Blue Cross of Minnesota anticipates a substantial increase in its Medicare membership for 2026 because another large Medicare insurer — Minneapolis-based UCare — is exiting the market for financial reasons. With the growth, “our baseline costs are going up exponentially in 2026,” the insurer said in a statement.

With the supplemental SilverSneakers fitness benefit, Blue Cross says it pays per member every month, regardless of whether beneficiaries use the gym. The insurer gives seniors access to a “premier” network of gyms for SilverSneakers, but is moving to a standard network “to maintain coverage stability for our members.” The new network has about 50 fewer locations.

“Much of the timing ties back to the unexpected announcement from UCare in September,” the insurer said in a statement. “All of our financial forecasts and plans for 2026 were suddenly rendered out of date.”

The decision by Blue Cross of Minnesota is the latest sign of turbulence in the Medicare market, where insurers have been cutting back on choices and benefits with red ink with privatized Medicare Advantage plans.

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

