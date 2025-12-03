Seniors protest cuts to Minnesota Blue Cross gym program

About 50 seniors descended on the Eagan headquarters of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota on a chilly Wednesday to protest a decision by the state’s largest Medicare insurer to remove fitness centers from the company’s popular SilverSneakers program.
“Keeping their feet to the fire is why we’re out here, freezing our feet off,” said Terre Thomas, 66, of Minneapolis.
Blue Cross of Minnesota announced last month it was dropping YMCA facilities in the Twin Cities as well as Life Time gyms statewide in order to cut costs.
The Medicare subscribers will still have access to more than 600 fitness centers across the state. But the move means about 26,000 seniors will either have to find a new gym or switch to a different insurance company to have their fitness center fees covered.
Protesters stressed the sense of community, including healthy living and social connections, they have with their current gyms. They also criticized Blue Cross of Minnesota for not providing notice of the change until late November.
By that point, the chance to change insurance plans had closed for people with access to retiree benefits through the state of Minnesota, said Carolyn Lemke, 68, of Eagan. Access to SilverSneakers was one of Lemke’s top priorities and part of why she picked a Blue Cross plan.
“We needed that information … to be able to make an informed decision," she said.
Jeff Elavsky of Minnetonka said insurers shouldn’t be allowed to make changes to coverage details, once seniors begin signing up for coverage.