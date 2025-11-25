Minnesota Blue Cross dropping YMCA, Life Time from fitness program for 26,000 seniors

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is dropping YMCA facilities in the Twin Cities and Life Time gyms statewide from its popular SilverSneakers program next year, a change roundly criticized by seniors in the state’s largest Medicare insurer.
The cost-cutting move means about 26,000 seniors will either have to find a new gym or switch to a different insurance company to have their fitness center fees covered. Proponents say such programs drive physical activity as well as social connections.
Eagan-based Blue Cross says even with the removals of Life Time and some YMCA options, Medicare subscribers will still have access to more than 600 fitness centers across the state.
The insurer’s move is the latest sign of turbulence in a Medicare health insurance market in which seniors in Minnesota have already been scrambling because of the withdrawal of plans from Minneapolis-based UCare and smaller pullbacks by several other companies. As money gets tighter, including red ink with privatized Medicare Advantage plans, insurers have been cutting back on choices and benefits.
“It’s just showing the pressures that all the companies are having, and they’re all cutting in different ways,” said Nolan Heppner, president of Heppner Group, a Medicare insurance brokerage in Eagan.
The change applies to all gyms operated by Chanhassen-based Life Time and facilities in the Twin Cities metro operated by YMCA of the North, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit.
It does not affect YMCA facilities in Greater Minnesota, which are still part of the fitness network at Blue Cross.
The insurer and impacted fitness centers announced the change in emails sent Friday. Since then, at least 10 seniors contacted the Minnesota Star Tribune to criticize the move.