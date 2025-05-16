UCare laying off 80 workers, trimming open positions amid mounting financial challenges

UCare is laying off 80 workers while eliminating vacant positions and halting most new hires as part of a strategic turnaround plan announced Friday.
After it reported an operating loss of $504 million last year, the health plan, which is the state’s second largest Medicare Advantage insurer for seniors, announced steps in early April to avoid layoffs, such as suspending certain broker commissions.
But in a regulatory filing this month, Minneapolis-based UCare reported red ink from first quarter operations was even worse than during the same period last year.
The 80 layoffs amount to roughly 4% to 5% of its overall workforce, UCare said. The insurer told the Minnesota Star Tribune in April its headcount stood at more than 1,600 people.
“We value every employee at UCare, and we minimized layoffs as best we could,” Hilary Marden-Resnik, the UCare chief executive, said in a statement.
“Our new organizational structure is necessary to deliver on our strategic priorities and financial turnaround plans,” Marden-Resnik said. “We are shaping UCare for long-term success, and we’re confident that these changes lay the groundwork for a stronger, more sustainable future.”
Affected workers will receive outplacement support and resources to help navigate the transition, UCare said.
The insurer’s financial reserves slipped by another $81 million during the first quarter. To stabilize operations, UCare’s strategic turnaround plan calls for streamlining operations, merging departments, consolidating vendors and launching internal cost‑saving strategies, all while prioritizing ongoing services and support for members.