HealthPartners trims Medicaid enrollment after losing $197.9 million on operations in 2024

HealthPartners has frozen enrollment in its Medicaid HMO and exited a program for state residents with disabilities after losing nearly $200 million on operations last year.
HealthPartners was buoyed, however, by just over $250 million in investment gains, which helped maintain financial reserves at Minnesota’s second-largest nonprofit group in terms of revenue.
CEO Andrea Walsh told the group’s annual meeting Tuesday that HealthPartners targets an operating margin of 2% to 3% to fund ongoing capital investments and new program needs.
“The revenue we collected wasn’t enough to cover our costs, and our organization recorded an operating loss of about 2.2%,” Walsh said.
“On the upside, we maintained adequate cash reserves,” she added. “Because of strong investment income and careful management of discretionary spending, for the entire year we reported a positive net income of 0.8%.”
HealthPartners is unique among the state’s biggest health care nonprofits for running both a large health insurance business as well as a big network of health care providers. With operations that include Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and Park Nicollet clinics, it ranks as the fifth-largest employer in the state, with 26,300 workers in Minnesota.
As losses in the insurance business were accumulating last year, HealthPartners decided it would exit as of April 1 a state insurance program called Special Needs Basic Care, which provides managed care coverage for adults with disabilities in the state-federal Medicaid program (called Medical Assistance in Minnesota).