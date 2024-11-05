UnitedHealthcare, HealthPartners reach network deal on Medicare Advantage plans in Minnesota

After months of uncertainty, UnitedHealthcare and HealthPartners said Tuesday that they have reached an agreement for a new multiyear contract that preserves in-network access next year to health system facilities for seniors in the health insurer’s Medicare Advantage health plans.
The Minnetonka-based health insurer says the new contract “ensures continued, uninterrupted network access” to hospitals and clinics at the Bloomington-based health system.
In July, Bloomington-based HealthPartners announced it would drop out of the network next year for UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans, claiming the nation’s largest health insurer has an excessively high rate of coverage denials and frequently delays payments for services used by seniors. The disruption would have affected about 30,000 seniors, the health system said.
On Tuesday, Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune that the new agreement “ensures continued, uninterrupted network access to the health system’s hospitals, facilities and its physicians” for people enrolled in a number of health plans from the insurer including those for Medicare beneficiaries.
“Our renewed relationship with HealthPartners helps ensure continued access to quality, affordable care through a robust network of providers throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin,” the health insurer’s statement said.
HealthPartners did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but did confirm there is a deal with UnitedHealthcare.
The health system owns Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and a large network of clinics operating under the brands HealthPartners and Park Nicollet.
The contract dispute has been a source of frustration for Medicare beneficiaries across the Twin Cities, as seniors tried sorting through mixed messages on everything from the frequency of coverage denials to how the rupture might affect their health care.
Since open enrollment for Medicare health plans started last month, UnitedHealthcare’s online data has been listing health care providers at HealthPartners as in-network for 2025 even though the health system has been insisting there was no network contract.
The UnitedHealthcare-HealthPartners impasse was the largest of five contract disputes announced in recent months between large nonprofits with Minnesota operations and Medicare Advantage health plans. In all five cases, health care providers cited concerns about coverage denials and payment delays by the health insurers.
