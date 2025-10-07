To treat a common bladder condition, Medtronic implant goes under the skin near the ankle

To make life easier for people with a common bladder condition, Medtronic is digging in far away from urinary tract.
Treatment for urinary urge incontinence can require pads, absorbent underwear and medications that come with bothersome side effects. The Minnesota-run medtech firm’s tiny new implant, designed to help patients forget about their condition, goes under the skin of the ankle.
The Altaviva device, which recently received approval from the Food and Drug Administration after clinical trials began in April 2021, stimulates the tibial nerve to curtail patients’ sudden urge to urinate. It’s about the size of two chiclets.
“We’ve been in this space for 30 years,” said Emily Elswick, president of the pelvic health business, about using mild electric stimulation to treat the condition. “And I think this is really going to help write a new book in this space — not just a new chapter, but a new book."
While Altaviva marks the first time Medtronic is stimulating the tibial nerve with an implant, the device builds on decades of advances in stimulating nerves to treat conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.
The FDA granted Altaviva approval last month after more than a year in review. The company is getting the word out on more 7,000 billboards to reach a patient population that CEO Geoff Martha called a “huge market.”
“We’ll take market share, which will be fun,” Martha said on a recent call with analysts. “But the bigger thing: We’re going to grow this market like crazy.”
BlueWind Medical’s Revi device works similarly, although patients with this device use an external wearable sleeve to activate the implant.