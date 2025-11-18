Medtronic’s stock crests $100 for the first time in years

Minnesota medtech giant Medtronic found positive momentum Tuesday morning as it faced down what top executives see as a critical moment for the maker of innovative medical devices and procedures for the heart and other key organs.
The company beat Wall Street’s profit and sales expectations for the most recent quarter, and investors seemed satisfied. The stock price rallied to grow nearly 5% by mid-morning Wednesday, exceeding the symbolic threshold of $100 a share for the first time since May 2022, despite major stock indexes falling due to concerns about a looming bubble in artificial intelligence.
CEO Geoff Martha highlighted growth in several key innovative product areas, including a novel ankle implant treating urinary incontinence, a medical procedure that treats hard-to-solve hypertension, and a catheter procedure called pulse field ablation treating the common fluttering-heart condition atrial fibrillation.
“These are game changers, and they’ll power our trajectory,” Martha said in a quarterly call with investors Tuesday. “And at this pivotal inflection point in our growth journey, we recognize the need to capitalize on the incredible market opportunities before us.”
Competitors such as Boston Scientific largely beat sales expectations for the most recent quarter, although Abbott’s non-medical device segments proved a drag on companywide sales figures. Zimmer Biomet, which makes orthopedics products, fell short of Wall Street predictions after facing troubles in noncore segments that added up as a revenue hit for the company, CEO Ivan Tornos told analysts.
Medtronic’s quarterly report was the first in nine months in which it did not announce major shakeups. The company said in May it would spin off its high-growth but lower-profit diabetes business. Then in August, it disclosed that Elliott Investment Management, a firm know for activist investments, had bought a large stake in the company.
Despite tariffs that could cost Medtronic about $185 billion for the fiscal year, the company raised its organic revenue growth guidance. Analysts have long hoped Medtronic would lift its profit margins.
Conversation during Medtronic executives’ morning call with analysts focused on its renal denervation hypertension tech, and Altaviva, the newly approved device non-invasively implanted into a patient’s ankle to solve a common overactive bladder condition.