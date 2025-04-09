Fairview made money on its health care services for the first time in six years

Fairview Health Services is reporting an operating profit for 2024 that shows a major financial turnaround, including increased hospital admissions and surgery volumes as well as strong performance in its pharmacy business.
Minneapolis-based Fairview has had a string of annual operating losses dating back to 2019. The red ink has been the financial backstory to the health system’s ill-fated merger attempt with South Dakota-based Sanford Health and long-running negotiations for a new affiliation agreement with the University of Minnesota.
On Wednesday, however, Fairview said it has seen nine consecutive quarters of year-over-year operating improvements. This comes as two other large hospital and clinic operators in Minnesota — Mayo Clinic and Allina Health — also have posted better financial results this spring following leaner years with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairview, which acquired University of Minnesota Medical Center in a financial bailout in 1997, is the state’s fourth largest employer with an in-state headcount of 34,673 people.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the leadership this organization has demonstrated by accomplishing what amounts to about a $600 million turnaround in 2 and a 1/2 years, if you account for inflation,” Fairview’s chief executive, James Hereford, said in an interview.
“The challenge is — it’s nice to make a profit, that’s great, and we use those margins to reinvest in the organization," Hereford said. “But this is a very capital-intensive industry. We have big hospitals and expensive equipment and [many] people, and that has to be continually invested in.”
Fairview provides about $100 million of financial support each year for the U of M’s academic health program, which trains doctors and health care professionals while providing advanced specialty care for patients.
Fairview gave notice in November 2023 that it would not renew the current U of M affiliation.