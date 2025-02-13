University of Minnesota offered Fairview $600M to buy back its teaching hospital

“As is widely known, the ... relationship has been fraught with challenges for many, many years,” the U said in a Feb. 10 document outlining the proposed combination between Fairview and Essentia Health in a new nonprofit with partial governance by the U. “There is no solution in sight. ... We look forward to engaging with Fairview to design a practical transaction process [for the merger] ... with the goal of closing on the transaction by the end of 2025.”