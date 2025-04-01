Allina’s $230M sale of its medical lab helped it avoid operating loss last year

Allina Health sold a large chunk of its lab business last year for about $230 million to Quest Diagnostics, according to a recently disclosed financial statement that revealed the price tag for a deal announced last summer.
The proceeds helped Allina significantly reduce its 2024 operating loss compared with the previous year, according to the financial statement Allina released to bondholders in late March
It shows the Minneapolis-based health system posted an operating profit of $48.6 million in 2024 before restructuring expenses, compared with a loss of $321.4 million the previous year. Allina is a nonprofit, so any excess of revenue above expenses is retained in the organization.
“While Allina Health made substantial progress in stabilizing its financial performance in 2024, overall, we remain at a negative operating margin,” the health system confirmed in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “As a nonprofit organization, Alina Health invests its revenues into the services and programs we provide for our patients, care team members and the communities we serve.”
After factoring in the restructuring costs, Allina last year saw an operating loss of $16.6 million on nearly $5.8 billion in revenue.
Larger community health systems like Allina sometimes operate their own labs to process medical test results on-site, adding revenue and potentially cutting down on the turnaround time for test results, but also increasing organizational overhead and complexity.
New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics confirmed the acquisition price of its deal with Allina in a statement. The move, announced in July 2024, shifted most of Allina’s outpatient lab work to the for-profit company.
“We are pleased to be collaborating with Allina Health to broaden access to critical diagnostic lab services for communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Quest Diagnostics said.