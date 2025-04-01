Health Care

Allina’s $230M sale of its medical lab helped it avoid operating loss last year

The price of the deal was disclosed for the first time in bond filings, showing how it helped flip a net operating loss last year to a net profit at Minneapolis-based health system.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 5:18PM
Allina Health last year sold a large chunk of its lab business to Quest Diagnostics for $230 million, a new financial filing says. The change affected outpatient clinics such as this Allina care center in Hastings. (Paul B Jones)

Allina Health sold a large chunk of its lab business last year for about $230 million to Quest Diagnostics, according to a recently disclosed financial statement that revealed the price tag for a deal announced last summer.

The proceeds helped Allina significantly reduce its 2024 operating loss compared with the previous year, according to the financial statement Allina released to bondholders in late March

It shows the Minneapolis-based health system posted an operating profit of $48.6 million in 2024 before restructuring expenses, compared with a loss of $321.4 million the previous year. Allina is a nonprofit, so any excess of revenue above expenses is retained in the organization.

“While Allina Health made substantial progress in stabilizing its financial performance in 2024, overall, we remain at a negative operating margin,” the health system confirmed in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “As a nonprofit organization, Alina Health invests its revenues into the services and programs we provide for our patients, care team members and the communities we serve.”

After factoring in the restructuring costs, Allina last year saw an operating loss of $16.6 million on nearly $5.8 billion in revenue.

Larger community health systems like Allina sometimes operate their own labs to process medical test results on-site, adding revenue and potentially cutting down on the turnaround time for test results, but also increasing organizational overhead and complexity.

New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics confirmed the acquisition price of its deal with Allina in a statement. The move, announced in July 2024, shifted most of Allina’s outpatient lab work to the for-profit company.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with Allina Health to broaden access to critical diagnostic lab services for communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Quest Diagnostics said.

Allina Health is Minnesota’s seventh largest nonprofit group and ranks eighth in size among all employers, with an in-state workforce exceeding 21,000 people.

In September, union doctors demanded fixes after finding the shift of outpatient lab work had been “a disastrous, chaotic mess” that raised safety concerns.

Over the past week, a union source told the Minnesota Star Tribune that lab problems remain for some patients. The source said that because of problems with conducting and processing certain tests for blood sugar levels among patients with diabetes, Allina agreed to remove this measure from 2024 quality scoring that affects individual clinicians’ compensation.

Allina did not immediately comment on that.

Quest Diagnostics said the “transition has significantly improved” and is delivering on key metrics, including patient satisfaction and turnaround times for lab results.

“Allina and Quest share a commitment to high quality, and we have worked collaboratively and with urgency to ensure that patients and providers have received the utmost care and quality during the transition,” Quest said in its statement.

Allina also referenced the boost from the sale in a February disclosure to bondholders.

“Allina Health’s operating margin before restructuring expenses was 1% for the twelve months ending Dec. 31, 2024, compared with -6.2% for the same period in 2023,” the health system said in the earlier disclosure. “Allina Health’s operating income improved by $379.5 million compared with the same period in 2023, due in large part to the … gain on the Quest lab transaction.”

 

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

