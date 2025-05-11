Minnesota legislators enter final week of session without a budget deal. Here’s where things stand.

Minnesota legislators are heading into the final week of their session without an agreement on how much to spend over the next two years.
That spending framework is critical for the tied House and DFL-controlled Senate to begin reconciling differences and merging their respective budget bills. Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have blown past their self-imposed May 2 deadline to come to an agreement, even after 10 straight days of negotiations that sometimes stretch late into the evening.
Several major sticking points have yet to be resolved before the Legislature’s May 19 adjournment deadline. Each day that passes without a deal brings lawmakers closer to needing a special session to finish the work for the first time in four years.
Here’s a look at where things stand heading into the final week of session:
What do they have to get done?
The top order of business is the state budget.
Lawmakers must pass a new two-year budget before July 1 to avoid a government shutdown.
Minnesota is facing a bleak outlook due mostly to skyrocketing costs of long-term care for people with disabilities and special education for students. Walz and legislators are trying to pass a budget that heads off a possible multibillion-dollar deficit in the future.
The state’s next two-year budget is expected to total about $66 billion.