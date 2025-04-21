Minnesota lawmakers hit sticking points in budget talks with weeks left in session

In the Senate, lawmakers are looking to a provider tax to raise additional funds for the health budget to avoid some program cuts. Sen. Melissa Wiklund, DFL-Bloomington, chairs the Senate health committee and said the chamber may have more work to do on the health budget depending on what deal Senate and House leaders strike as they work to come up with a joint framework. Since the House committee hasn’t released a budget, she said it’s difficult to know what representatives’ priorities will be.