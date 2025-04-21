Minnesota lawmakers hit sticking points in budget talks with weeks left in session

Minnesota lawmakers returning to work Monday are behind on crafting spending plans for K-12 education and the state’s health system.
Lawmakers adjourned earlier this month for a week-long Easter and Passover break after most committees took action on portions of the state budget. But education and health committees in the House missed a key deadline as they worked to find bipartisan agreement in the two largest sections of the state budget.
With divisions between the GOP and DFL and members of the House and Senate, they face an uphill road to finish by the May 19 end of session.
The tie between Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the House “makes everything harder, slower, more time consuming,” said Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, who co-chairs the House Health Finance and Policy Committee.
The evenly split House and DFL-controlled Senate are racing to assemble their respective budget bills so they can begin hashing out differences. Lawmakers are expected to pass a budget for the next two fiscal years of about $66 billion with more than 70% of the funds going toward health and human services and education spending.
House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, and House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman said earlier this month that legislators are working together in good faith to push budget bills forward.
It’s a stark contrast from the start of this year’s session, when a power-sharing dispute between Democrats and Republicans stalled House business for three weeks.
“We are pleased by the partnership between Democrats and Republicans in the House so far,” said Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park.