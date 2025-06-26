North Memorial Health to shut downtown Minneapolis clinic in July

Health Care

North Memorial Health to shutter downtown Minneapolis clinic in July

Patients and staff will relocate to St. Anthony as the health system cites declining demand in the city’s core.

By Emmy Martin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 26, 2025 at 8:13PM
North Memorial Health’s downtown Minneapolis clinic will close on July 31, 2025. (Emmy Martin)

North Memorial Health will close its downtown Minneapolis primary care clinic on July 31, relocating both staff and patients to its St. Anthony location.

Patients who have appointments scheduled for after July 31 at the skyway-level downtown clinic, across from Walgreens next to Gaviidae Common, will be seen at the St. Anthony Village clinic instead. Appointments will remain at the same date and time, but at the new location, which is about a 20-minute drive away.

Staff at the downtown clinic, which served patients for a decade, declined to comment on the closure Thursday.

In a statement, a North Memorial Health spokesperson said the decision “reflects shifting patient demand and reduced clinic usage in the Downtown Minneapolis area and helps us better align care access with our primary service areas.”

On Thursday afternoon, the changing dynamics were clear. While hundreds of people passed the clinic on the skyway during their lunch breaks, the lobby inside was quiet, nearly empty.

North Memorial operates a network of clinics across the Twin Cities metro and runs hospitals in Robbinsdale and Maple Grove. But the closure of the downtown location comes amid broader financial strain at the health system.

Financial pressures forced North Memorial Health to eliminate 103 jobs in 2024 and halt outpatient mental health services at its Robbinsdale hospital, its flagship facility.

Two years ago, officials said the Robbinsdale medical center was struggling with growing numbers of patients on government-sponsored health plans, which pay less for services than commercial health insurers.

And just last month, North Memorial was pushing state lawmakers to approve a funding plan that would unlock additional federal Medicaid dollars through a mechanism known as “directed payments.” CEO Trevor Sawallish warned this spring that without that relief, the system may have to further cut services — or even close its Robbinsdale hospital entirely.

Emmy Martin

Business Intern

Emmy Martin is the business reporting intern at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

